-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

SB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

