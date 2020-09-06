Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $471,480.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $332,190.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21.

ZS stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

