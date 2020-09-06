Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ZSAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ZSAN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

