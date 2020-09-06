Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 657.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

