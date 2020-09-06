Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00559583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00081718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00062933 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,027,025 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.