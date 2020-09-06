Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to “Hold”

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $20.19 on Friday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 99,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

