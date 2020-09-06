Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Buy”

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.05 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

