Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.65.

NYSE:GSX opened at $80.01 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of -0.60.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 116.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GSX Techedu (GSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.