Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.