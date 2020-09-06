Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 688,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

