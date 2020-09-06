Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.