Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

