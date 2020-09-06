Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Hold

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

