Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of PTON opened at $80.63 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

