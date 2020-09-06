Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,282. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.