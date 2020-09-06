Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.79. 105,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,272. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.61. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

