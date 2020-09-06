Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $3.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $12.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.41. 1,310,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,174. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

