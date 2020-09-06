Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Exponent reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,518 shares of company stock worth $5,911,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. 253,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,987. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

