Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Energy Fuels reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Fuels.

NASDAQ:UUUU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,420. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

