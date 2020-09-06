YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Stock Position Lifted by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. YPF accounts for 2.7% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.29% of YPF worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. State Street Corp raised its stake in YPF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 382,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in YPF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YPF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 778,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in YPF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 517,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. HSBC downgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. 532,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. YPF SA has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.