Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

XHR opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

