X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $19,176.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $19,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $17,880.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $21,720.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

