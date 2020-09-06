Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 30th total of 9,500,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after buying an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $377,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

