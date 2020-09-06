Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $445.51 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $10,179.17 or 0.99516109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $445.51 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00184629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003369 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 43,767 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

