Wownero 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $422,537.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $422,537.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00221794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01588330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

