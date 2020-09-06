Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,824 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

