Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 868,726 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

