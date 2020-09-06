William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 368.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of K12 by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $206,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,057. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.