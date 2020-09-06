Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NYSE:WLL opened at $22.78 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

