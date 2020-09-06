Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,948 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 5.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Weyerhaeuser worth $38,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. 5,325,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,618. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

