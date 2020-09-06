Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

