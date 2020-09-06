Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.43.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
