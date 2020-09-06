Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
WMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
