Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

