Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.69 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on WERN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 179,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

