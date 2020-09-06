Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.