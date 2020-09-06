Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:CAL opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

