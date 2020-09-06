WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

