Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on W. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $89,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wayfair by 33.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Wayfair by 25.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 151.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

