Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) is Third Avenue Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,220 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal makes up 3.9% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 3.49% of Warrior Met Coal worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 273.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 646,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,029. The firm has a market cap of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.22. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

