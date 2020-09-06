Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,838 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up about 5.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,336,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

