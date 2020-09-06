Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VCMMF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Vocus Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engin brand; and Internet, mobile, and energy products under the dodo brand.

