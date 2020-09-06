Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 48,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

