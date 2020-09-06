Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

