Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.