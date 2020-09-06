Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.31.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

