Veles Reaches One Day Volume of $493,672.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Veles has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $125,556.86 and approximately $493,672.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,271.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.03440003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.88 or 0.02237974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00473678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00782432 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00559526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,364,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,709 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

