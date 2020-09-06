Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) Quiet Period To Expire on September 9th

Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 9th. Vasta Platform had issued 18,575,492 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $352,934,348 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Vasta Platform’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTA shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of VSTA opened at $15.42 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

