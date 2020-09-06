Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $573,376.62 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gilad Raz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $661,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

