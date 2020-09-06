Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP Sells $374,520.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,132,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, David Bass sold 47,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 314,975 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $15,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.