Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $123,690.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $123,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,450.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNS opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

