Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Stearns Financial Services Group’s Largest Position

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 10.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after purchasing an additional 694,008 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. 6,587,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,270. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

